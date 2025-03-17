Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after buying an additional 1,053,218 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,207 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $5,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VIV opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.
VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
