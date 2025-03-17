Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,192,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,704,000 after buying an additional 1,053,218 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 385,207 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $5,967,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter worth $5,135,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 27.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.40 to $9.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIV

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.