Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $244,000 in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,942,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,387,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,180,000. Zega Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 296,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,725,000.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBL opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

