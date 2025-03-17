Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,332,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 308,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

