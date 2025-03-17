Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $116.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

