Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,989.22. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

