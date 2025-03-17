Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 171.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after buying an additional 198,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $418.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average is $460.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.