Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $112.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $101.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $114.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

