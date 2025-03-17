Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 11,177 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $37,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ICON Public by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ICON Public by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ICON Public by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICLR. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $184.58 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $174.93 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

