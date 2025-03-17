Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,729,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,963,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,507,000 after buying an additional 2,031,995 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,122,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BAM opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.