Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,699 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after purchasing an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,026,000 after purchasing an additional 44,991 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

NYSE IQV opened at $185.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $256.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

