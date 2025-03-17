Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $43,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $73.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.34.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDAQ
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nasdaq
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.