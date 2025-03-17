Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 684,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,847.23. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $466.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

