Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. UBS Group upped their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.