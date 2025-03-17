Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MGA opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $56.12.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

