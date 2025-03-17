Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,733,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,357 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $49,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 840,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,332,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Genius Sports by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GENI. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC set a $13.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

