Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 578,603 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578,603 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cerus in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 23,023 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $35,685.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,500. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 51,254 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $80,981.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,050.70. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,983 shares of company stock worth $457,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

