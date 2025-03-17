Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,513,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392,069 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 6.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $615,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $90,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after buying an additional 2,313,213 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $71,318,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.