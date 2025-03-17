Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,513,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392,069 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 6.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $615,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $90,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after buying an additional 2,313,213 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $71,318,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Robinhood Markets stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. This represents a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,985,127 shares of company stock valued at $142,455,378. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
