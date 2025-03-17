Nipun Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Nipun Capital L.P. cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. PDD comprises about 1.0% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nipun Capital L.P.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,218.9% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,221,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $9,699,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,059,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,891 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

