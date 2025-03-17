NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Cut by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $431,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $95.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.84 and a 52-week high of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

