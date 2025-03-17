Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Holdings Increased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 1,172.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 572,913 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 557,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 167,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $58.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

