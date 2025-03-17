one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Novartis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVS opened at $109.15 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

