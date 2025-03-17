one8zero8 LLC Invests $221,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $255.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.00 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

