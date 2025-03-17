one8zero8 LLC Invests $235,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,125,000 after buying an additional 181,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,220,000 after acquiring an additional 249,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after acquiring an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

