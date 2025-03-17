one8zero8 LLC Invests $253,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Target stock opened at $104.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.