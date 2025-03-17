one8zero8 LLC Invests $402,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 58.37%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,719 shares of company stock worth $467,180. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
