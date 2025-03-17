one8zero8 LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.72.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

