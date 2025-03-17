one8zero8 LLC Purchases Shares of 5,525 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Atkore by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.