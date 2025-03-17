Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OPRT opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 443,177 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 122,360 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

