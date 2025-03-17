Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $177.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

