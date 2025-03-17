Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,002,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,121,000 after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This trade represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day moving average is $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $394.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.01%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.