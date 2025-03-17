Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

