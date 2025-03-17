Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,914 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. CICC Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $484.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.94.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.