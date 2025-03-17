Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.73 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 224.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

