Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,061,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

