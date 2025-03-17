Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 885,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 605,898 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 706,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,821,000 after buying an additional 444,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 535,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 347,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $21.69 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

