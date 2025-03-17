Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

