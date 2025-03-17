Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 11,212 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,000,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

