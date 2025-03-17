Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 1,205 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of IHE stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

