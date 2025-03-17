Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

