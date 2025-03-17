Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock opened at $186.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.43. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.59, for a total transaction of $280,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,338,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,605,673.70. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,321. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

