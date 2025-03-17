Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $29.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Paymentus has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

