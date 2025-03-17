PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,792,600 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 2,770,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,917.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PCCW Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF opened at $0.60 on Monday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.