PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,792,600 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 13th total of 2,770,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,917.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCWLF opened at $0.60 on Monday. PCCW has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
PCCW Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.