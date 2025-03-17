PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $17,804,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 848,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

