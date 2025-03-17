Performa Ltd US LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VBR opened at $187.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

