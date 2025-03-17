Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases 15,752 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the quarter. Polestar Automotive Holding UK accounts for approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 697,820 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 953.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 223,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSNY stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

