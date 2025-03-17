Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RZLV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Rezolve AI during the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RZLV. Roth Mkm began coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Rezolve AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Rezolve AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RZLV opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51. Rezolve AI Limited has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $12.29.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

