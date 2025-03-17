Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Vine Hill Capital Investment makes up approximately 1.8% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

