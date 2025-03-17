PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 214,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

