Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $975.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

