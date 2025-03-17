Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 18,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $369.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.